Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, February 1 Toluca 3 Leones Negros 1 Saturday, January 31 Atlas 1 UNAM 1 CD Leon 1 Chiapas 1 America 1 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 1 Pachuca 0 Monterrey 1 Veracruz 1 Puebla 0 Cruz Azul 0 Friday, January 30 Club Tijuana 4 Morelia 2 Queretaro 0 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 2 Veracruz 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 3 Cruz Azul 4 2 2 0 2 0 8 4 Toluca 4 2 1 1 8 4 7 5 Guadalajara 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 6 America 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 7 Chiapas 4 2 1 1 6 6 7 8 Atlas 4 2 1 1 5 5 7 ------------------------- 9 Santos Laguna 4 2 0 2 6 4 6 10 UNAM 4 1 2 1 6 6 5 11 Puebla 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 12 Queretaro 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 13 Leones Negros 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 14 Monterrey 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 15 Pachuca 4 1 0 3 2 4 3 15 Tigres 4 1 0 3 2 4 3 17 CD Leon 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 18 Morelia 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 1-8: Championship play-off
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S