Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Guadalajara 0 Tigres 0
Toluca 2 America 2
Saturday, November 8
Atlas 1 Club Tijuana 1
CD Leon 0 Puebla 0
Cruz Azul 0 UNAM 2
Monterrey 1 Chiapas 2
Veracruz 0 Leones Negros 1
Friday, November 7
Queretaro 2 Morelia 0
Santos Laguna 2 Pachuca 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 16 9 4 3 27 16 31
2 Toluca 16 8 5 3 23 16 29
3 Tigres 16 7 7 2 23 16 28
4 Atlas 16 8 4 4 20 19 28
5 Chiapas 16 6 7 3 22 19 25
6 Monterrey 15 7 3 5 20 16 24
7 CD Leon 16 7 1 8 27 24 22
8 Pachuca 16 6 4 6 19 18 22
-------------------------
9 Santos Laguna 16 5 7 4 20 21 22
10 Queretaro 16 6 3 7 22 20 21
11 UNAM 16 5 6 5 20 18 21
12 Cruz Azul 16 5 5 6 15 14 20
13 Club Tijuana 16 3 9 4 18 17 18
14 Leones Negros 16 3 7 6 9 15 16
15 Puebla 16 2 9 5 12 18 15
16 Veracruz 16 3 6 7 8 14 15
17 Guadalajara 15 2 7 6 11 18 13
18 Morelia 16 2 4 10 15 32 10
1-8: Championship play-off