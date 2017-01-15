Soccer-Serbia lose CAS appeal over Kosovo admission to UEFA
Jan 24 Serbia have lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to admit Kosovo to its ranks, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 15 UNAM 1 Cruz Azul 0 Toluca 2 America 1 Saturday, January 14 Atlas 2 Tigres 0 Monterrey 2 Guadalajara 2 Necaxa 0 Club Leon 1 Pachuca 1 Chiapas 0 Queretaro 0 Monarcas Morelia 0 Friday, January 13 Club Tijuana 6 Puebla 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Toluca 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 2 Pachuca 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 3 Monarcas Morelia 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 4 Monterrey 2 1 1 0 5 4 4 5 Guadalajara 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 6 Club Tijuana 2 1 0 1 6 4 3 7 Veracruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 UNAM 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 ------------------------- 9 Cruz Azul 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 10 Atlas 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 10 Club Leon 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 12 Santos Laguna 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 13 Queretaro 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 14 Tigres 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 15 America 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 16 Chiapas 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Necaxa 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 18 Puebla 2 0 0 2 4 9 0 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 16 Santos Laguna v Veracruz (0000)
Jan 24 Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 24 The club crest of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid will be altered to remove the traditional Christian cross from clothing apparel sold in some Middle East countries under a regional deal.