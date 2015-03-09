March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 8
Leones Negros 2 Tigres 1
UNAM 2 Morelia 1
Saturday, March 7
Chiapas 2 Puebla 2
Cruz Azul 1 Atlas 1
Monterrey 3 Toluca 2
Pachuca 0 America 0
Santos Laguna 1 Club Tijuana 1
Friday, March 6
Queretaro 1 Guadalajara 0
Veracruz 1 CD Leon 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 9 6 2 1 18 10 20
2 Veracruz 9 5 4 0 14 4 19
3 America 9 4 3 2 12 6 15
4 Puebla 9 4 3 2 13 9 15
5 Cruz Azul 9 4 3 2 7 5 15
6 Guadalajara 9 4 2 3 10 7 14
7 Atlas 9 4 2 3 10 12 14
8 Toluca 9 3 3 3 14 13 12
-------------------------
9 Tigres 9 4 0 5 8 7 12
10 Chiapas 9 3 3 3 13 18 12
11 Santos Laguna 9 3 2 4 11 10 11
12 CD Leon 9 3 2 4 11 11 11
13 Pachuca 9 3 2 4 10 10 11
14 Leones Negros 9 3 1 5 7 11 10
15 Monterrey 9 3 1 5 8 15 10
16 Queretaro 9 2 2 5 8 13 8
17 UNAM 9 2 2 5 9 17 8
18 Morelia 9 1 3 5 10 15 6
1-8: Championship play-off