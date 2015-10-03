Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday
Saturday, October 3
America 2 Chiapas 1
Friday, October 2
Queretaro 2 Club Tijuana 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CD Leon 11 8 0 3 24 19 24
2 UNAM 11 7 1 3 26 13 22
3 Toluca 11 7 1 3 20 14 22
4 America 12 7 0 5 23 15 21
5 Veracruz 11 6 1 4 16 17 19
6 Puebla 10 6 0 4 16 13 18
7 Tigres 11 5 1 5 18 12 16
8 Guadalajara 11 5 1 5 16 15 16
-------------------------
9 Chiapas 12 4 4 4 19 19 16
10 Queretaro 12 4 3 5 18 18 15
11 Pachuca 11 4 2 5 17 20 14
12 Monarcas Morelia 11 4 2 5 15 18 14
13 Atlas 11 4 2 5 13 19 14
14 Club Tijuana 12 4 1 7 16 21 13
15 Monterrey 10 3 3 4 18 18 12
16 Cruz Azul 11 3 2 6 12 19 11
17 Santos Laguna 11 2 3 6 10 17 9
18 Dorados 11 2 3 6 10 20 9
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Monterrey v CD Leon (0000)
Santos Laguna v Toluca (0000)
Atlas v Tigres (0130)
Dorados v Veracruz (0200)
UNAM v Guadalajara (1700)
Puebla v Monarcas Morelia (2200)