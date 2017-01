Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Mexican championship Quarterfinal second leg matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Apertura Monday, November 28, second leg Pachuca - Necaxa 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Necaxa - Pachuca 2-1. Necaxa win 2-1 on aggregate. Guadalajara - America 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: America - Guadalajara 1-1. America win 2-1 on aggregate. Sunday, November 27, second leg Club Tijuana - Club Leon 3-2 (halftime: 3-0) First leg: Club Leon - Club Tijuana 3-0. Club Leon win 5-3 on aggregate. Tigres - UNAM 5-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: UNAM - Tigres 2-2. Tigres win 7-2 on aggregate.