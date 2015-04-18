April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday
Saturday, April 18
America 0 Queretaro 4
Puebla 0 Atlas 1
Friday, April 17
Chiapas 1 Veracruz 1
Club Tijuana 1 Guadalajara 1
Morelia 2 Cruz Azul 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guadalajara 14 7 4 3 16 10 25
2 Veracruz 14 6 6 2 22 12 24
3 Club Tijuana 14 7 3 4 27 20 24
4 Cruz Azul 14 6 4 4 13 11 22
5 America 14 6 4 4 15 15 22
6 Atlas 14 6 4 4 14 16 22
7 Queretaro 14 6 2 6 21 19 20
8 Toluca 13 5 4 4 16 14 19
-------------------------
9 Tigres 13 6 1 6 15 13 19
10 Pachuca 13 5 3 5 18 15 18
11 Santos Laguna 13 5 3 5 18 16 18
12 Monterrey 13 5 2 6 19 22 17
13 UNAM 13 5 2 6 16 21 17
14 Chiapas 14 4 5 5 20 27 17
15 Puebla 14 4 4 6 16 16 16
16 Leones Negros 13 4 2 7 9 15 14
17 CD Leon 13 3 3 7 18 24 12
18 Morelia 14 2 4 8 13 20 10
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
Tigres v Monterrey (0000)
CD Leon v Toluca (0106)
UNAM v Santos Laguna (1700)
Leones Negros v Pachuca (2200)