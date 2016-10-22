Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday
Saturday, October 22
Cruz Azul 1 Puebla 2
Friday, October 21
Club Tijuana 2 Chiapas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 14 9 3 2 23 10 30
2 Pachuca 13 7 3 3 27 13 24
3 Tigres 13 6 5 2 16 9 23
4 Guadalajara 13 7 2 4 15 11 23
5 America 13 6 4 3 21 20 22
6 UNAM 13 6 2 5 19 17 20
7 Toluca 13 5 5 3 17 15 20
8 Necaxa 13 4 7 2 16 12 19
-------------------------
9 Puebla 14 5 4 5 22 22 19
10 Club Leon 13 5 3 5 16 19 18
11 Monterrey 13 4 5 4 22 18 17
12 Atlas 13 4 5 4 16 18 17
13 Cruz Azul 14 3 7 4 19 16 16
14 Monarcas Morelia 13 4 4 5 23 27 16
15 Queretaro 13 3 4 6 13 18 13
16 Veracruz 13 2 3 8 17 26 9
17 Santos Laguna 13 2 3 8 12 24 9
18 Chiapas 14 1 3 10 7 26 6
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Monterrey v Toluca (0000)
Queretaro v America (0000)
Club Leon v Monarcas Morelia (0200)
Necaxa v Veracruz (0200)
UNAM v Tigres (1700)
Santos Laguna v Atlas (2300)
Monday, October 24
Guadalajara v Pachuca (0100)