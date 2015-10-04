Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Puebla 1 Monarcas Morelia 3
UNAM 1 Guadalajara 0
Saturday, October 3
Atlas 0 Tigres 1
America 2 Chiapas 1
Monterrey 4 CD Leon 0
Santos Laguna 0 Toluca 0
Friday, October 2
Queretaro 2 Club Tijuana 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 UNAM 12 8 1 3 27 13 25
2 CD Leon 12 8 0 4 24 23 24
3 Toluca 12 7 2 3 20 14 23
4 America 12 7 0 5 23 15 21
5 Tigres 12 6 1 5 19 12 19
6 Veracruz 11 6 1 4 16 17 19
7 Puebla 11 6 0 5 17 16 18
8 Monarcas Morelia 12 5 2 5 18 19 17
-------------------------
9 Chiapas 12 4 4 4 19 19 16
10 Guadalajara 12 5 1 6 16 16 16
11 Monterrey 11 4 3 4 22 18 15
12 Queretaro 12 4 3 5 18 18 15
13 Pachuca 11 4 2 5 17 20 14
14 Atlas 12 4 2 6 13 20 14
15 Club Tijuana 12 4 1 7 16 21 13
16 Cruz Azul 11 3 2 6 12 19 11
17 Santos Laguna 12 2 4 6 10 17 10
18 Dorados 11 2 3 6 10 20 9
1-8: Championship play-off