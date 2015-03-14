UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, March 13 Club Tijuana 3 Veracruz 1 Morelia 0 Leones Negros 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 10 7 2 1 21 11 23 2 Veracruz 10 5 4 1 15 7 19 3 America 9 4 3 2 12 6 15 4 Puebla 9 4 3 2 13 9 15 5 Cruz Azul 9 4 3 2 7 5 15 6 Guadalajara 9 4 2 3 10 7 14 7 Atlas 9 4 2 3 10 12 14 8 Leones Negros 10 4 1 5 8 11 13 ------------------------- 9 Toluca 9 3 3 3 14 13 12 10 Tigres 9 4 0 5 8 7 12 11 Chiapas 9 3 3 3 13 18 12 12 Santos Laguna 9 3 2 4 11 10 11 13 CD Leon 9 3 2 4 11 11 11 14 Pachuca 9 3 2 4 10 10 11 15 Monterrey 9 3 1 5 8 15 10 16 Queretaro 9 2 2 5 8 13 8 17 UNAM 9 2 2 5 9 17 8 18 Morelia 10 1 3 6 10 16 6 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 14 America v Santos Laguna (2300) Puebla v Guadalajara (2300) Sunday, March 15 Tigres v Pachuca (0100) CD Leon v Cruz Azul (0206) Atlas v Monterrey (0300) Chiapas v UNAM (0300) Toluca v Queretaro (1800)
