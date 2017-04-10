Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, April 9 Santos Laguna 1 Pachuca 0 UNAM 0 Toluca 1 Saturday, April 8 Club Leon 4 Veracruz 0 Cruz Azul 1 Monarcas Morelia 1 Guadalajara 3 Puebla 2 Monterrey 4 Chiapas 1 Necaxa 1 Tigres 1 Queretaro 1 Atlas 4 Friday, April 7 Club Tijuana 0 America 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Toluca 12 8 1 3 17 11 25 2 Guadalajara 12 7 3 2 19 12 24 3 Monterrey 12 6 4 2 21 12 22 4 Club Tijuana 12 5 4 3 24 18 19 5 Santos Laguna 12 4 7 1 16 12 19 6 Atlas 12 5 3 4 19 16 18 7 America 12 5 3 4 13 12 18 8 Pachuca 12 5 3 4 11 11 18 ------------------------- 9 UNAM 12 5 2 5 20 18 17 10 Monarcas Morelia 12 4 5 3 11 11 17 11 Queretaro 12 4 3 5 16 17 15 12 Tigres 12 3 4 5 11 10 13 13 Chiapas 12 4 1 7 12 22 13 14 Club Leon 12 3 3 6 16 19 12 15 Veracruz 12 4 0 8 8 16 12 16 Cruz Azul 12 2 5 5 10 14 11 17 Necaxa 12 2 5 5 12 19 11 18 Puebla 12 2 4 6 13 19 10 1-8: Championship play-off
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17