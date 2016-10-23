Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 UNAM 1 Tigres 3 Saturday, October 22 Club Leon 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 Cruz Azul 1 Puebla 2 Monterrey 1 Toluca 1 Necaxa 3 Veracruz 2 Queretaro 1 America 1 Friday, October 21 Club Tijuana 2 Chiapas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 14 9 3 2 23 10 30 2 Tigres 14 7 5 2 19 10 26 3 Pachuca 13 7 3 3 27 13 24 4 Guadalajara 13 7 2 4 15 11 23 5 America 14 6 5 3 22 21 23 6 Necaxa 14 5 7 2 19 14 22 7 Toluca 14 5 6 3 18 16 21 8 Club Leon 14 6 3 5 19 20 21 ------------------------- 9 UNAM 14 6 2 6 20 20 20 10 Puebla 14 5 4 5 22 22 19 11 Monterrey 14 4 6 4 23 19 18 12 Atlas 13 4 5 4 16 18 17 13 Cruz Azul 14 3 7 4 19 16 16 14 Monarcas Morelia 14 4 4 6 24 30 16 15 Queretaro 14 3 5 6 14 19 14 16 Veracruz 14 2 3 9 19 29 9 17 Santos Laguna 13 2 3 8 12 24 9 18 Chiapas 14 1 3 10 7 26 6 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 Santos Laguna v Atlas (2300) Monday, October 24 Guadalajara v Pachuca (0100)