Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 UNAM 1 Tigres 3 Saturday, October 22 Club Leon 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 Cruz Azul 1 Puebla 2 Monterrey 1 Toluca 1 Necaxa 3 Veracruz 2 Queretaro 1 America 1 Friday, October 21 Club Tijuana 2 Chiapas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 14 9 3 2 23 10 30 2 Tigres 14 7 5 2 19 10 26 3 Pachuca 13 7 3 3 27 13 24 4 Guadalajara 13 7 2 4 15 11 23 5 America 14 6 5 3 22 21 23 6 Necaxa 14 5 7 2 19 14 22 7 Toluca 14 5 6 3 18 16 21 8 Club Leon 14 6 3 5 19 20 21 ------------------------- 9 UNAM 14 6 2 6 20 20 20 10 Puebla 14 5 4 5 22 22 19 11 Monterrey 14 4 6 4 23 19 18 12 Atlas 13 4 5 4 16 18 17 13 Cruz Azul 14 3 7 4 19 16 16 14 Monarcas Morelia 14 4 4 6 24 30 16 15 Queretaro 14 3 5 6 14 19 14 16 Veracruz 14 2 3 9 19 29 9 17 Santos Laguna 13 2 3 8 12 24 9 18 Chiapas 14 1 3 10 7 26 6 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 23 Santos Laguna v Atlas (2300) Monday, October 24 Guadalajara v Pachuca (0100)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)