April 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 11 Chiapas 0 Club Leon 0 Tigres 3 Guadalajara 0 Veracruz 3 Puebla 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Toluca 12 8 1 3 17 11 25 2 Guadalajara 13 7 3 3 19 15 24 3 Monterrey 12 6 4 2 21 12 22 4 Club Tijuana 12 5 4 3 24 18 19 5 Santos Laguna 12 4 7 1 16 12 19 6 Atlas 12 5 3 4 19 16 18 7 America 12 5 3 4 13 12 18 8 Pachuca 12 5 3 4 11 11 18 ------------------------- 9 UNAM 12 5 2 5 20 18 17 10 Monarcas Morelia 12 4 5 3 11 11 17 11 Tigres 13 4 4 5 14 10 16 12 Queretaro 12 4 3 5 16 17 15 13 Veracruz 13 5 0 8 11 18 15 14 Chiapas 13 4 2 7 12 22 14 15 Club Leon 13 3 4 6 16 19 13 16 Cruz Azul 12 2 5 5 10 14 11 17 Necaxa 12 2 5 5 12 19 11 18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 13 Queretaro v Club Tijuana (0000) Santos Laguna v Monterrey (0030) America v Necaxa (0200) Pachuca v Monarcas Morelia (0206) Atlas v UNAM (0230) Friday, April 14 Toluca v Cruz Azul (0200)