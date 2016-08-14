Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Chiapas 1 Veracruz 1 Toluca 0 Tigres 0 Saturday, August 13 Atlas 3 Puebla 2 America 1 Monarcas Morelia 1 Monterrey 2 Necaxa 1 Pachuca 3 UNAM 0 Queretaro 0 Cruz Azul 0 Friday, August 12 Club Tijuana 2 Club Leon 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 5 4 0 1 12 4 12 2 Pachuca 5 4 0 1 11 3 12 3 America 5 3 1 1 10 7 10 4 Tigres 5 2 3 0 4 0 9 5 Queretaro 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 6 Monterrey 5 2 2 1 7 4 8 7 Monarcas Morelia 5 2 2 1 10 9 8 8 Atlas 5 2 2 1 7 6 8 ------------------------- 9 UNAM 5 2 2 1 4 5 8 10 Puebla 5 1 2 2 7 8 5 11 Toluca 5 1 2 2 4 5 5 12 Cruz Azul 5 0 4 1 2 3 4 13 Veracruz 5 1 1 3 5 8 4 14 Chiapas 5 1 1 3 2 6 4 15 Guadalajara 4 1 1 2 1 5 4 16 Necaxa 5 0 3 2 3 5 3 17 Santos Laguna 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 18 Club Leon 5 0 1 4 1 11 1 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, August 14 Santos Laguna v Guadalajara (2300)
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S