Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
UNAM 1 CD Leon 3
Saturday, February 7
Chiapas 2 Club Tijuana 2
Cruz Azul 1 Monterrey 0
Pachuca 1 Toluca 1
Tigres 1 Puebla 0
Friday, February 6
Morelia 2 America 2
Santos Laguna 1 Guadalajara 0
Veracruz 1 Queretaro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Cruz Azul 5 3 2 0 3 0 11
2 Club Tijuana 5 3 1 1 10 7 10
3 Santos Laguna 5 3 0 2 7 4 9
3 Veracruz 5 2 3 0 7 4 9
5 Toluca 5 2 2 1 9 5 8
6 America 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
7 Chiapas 5 2 2 1 8 8 8
8 Atlas 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
8 Guadalajara 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
-------------------------
10 Tigres 5 2 0 3 3 4 6
11 CD Leon 5 1 2 2 6 6 5
12 Queretaro 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
13 UNAM 5 1 2 2 7 9 5
14 Puebla 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
15 Leones Negros 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
15 Pachuca 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
17 Monterrey 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
18 Morelia 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
1-9: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
Leones Negros v Atlas (2300)