March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 15 Toluca 1 Queretaro 0 Saturday, March 14 Atlas 2 Monterrey 1 CD Leon 2 Cruz Azul 2 America 1 Santos Laguna 0 Chiapas 0 UNAM 2 Puebla 1 Guadalajara 2 Tigres 2 Pachuca 1 Friday, March 13 Club Tijuana 3 Veracruz 1 Morelia 0 Leones Negros 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 10 7 2 1 21 11 23 2 Veracruz 10 5 4 1 15 7 19 3 America 10 5 3 2 13 6 18 4 Guadalajara 10 5 2 3 12 8 17 5 Atlas 10 5 2 3 12 13 17 6 Cruz Azul 10 4 4 2 9 7 16 7 Puebla 10 4 3 3 14 11 15 8 Toluca 10 4 3 3 15 13 15 ------------------------- 9 Tigres 10 5 0 5 10 8 15 10 Leones Negros 10 4 1 5 8 11 13 11 CD Leon 10 3 3 4 13 13 12 12 Chiapas 10 3 3 4 13 20 12 13 Santos Laguna 10 3 2 5 11 11 11 14 Pachuca 10 3 2 5 11 12 11 15 UNAM 10 3 2 5 11 17 11 16 Monterrey 10 3 1 6 9 17 10 17 Queretaro 10 2 2 6 8 14 8 18 Morelia 10 1 3 6 10 16 6 1-8: Championship play-off