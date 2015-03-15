March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 15
Toluca 1 Queretaro 0
Saturday, March 14
Atlas 2 Monterrey 1
CD Leon 2 Cruz Azul 2
America 1 Santos Laguna 0
Chiapas 0 UNAM 2
Puebla 1 Guadalajara 2
Tigres 2 Pachuca 1
Friday, March 13
Club Tijuana 3 Veracruz 1
Morelia 0 Leones Negros 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 10 7 2 1 21 11 23
2 Veracruz 10 5 4 1 15 7 19
3 America 10 5 3 2 13 6 18
4 Guadalajara 10 5 2 3 12 8 17
5 Atlas 10 5 2 3 12 13 17
6 Cruz Azul 10 4 4 2 9 7 16
7 Puebla 10 4 3 3 14 11 15
8 Toluca 10 4 3 3 15 13 15
-------------------------
9 Tigres 10 5 0 5 10 8 15
10 Leones Negros 10 4 1 5 8 11 13
11 CD Leon 10 3 3 4 13 13 12
12 Chiapas 10 3 3 4 13 20 12
13 Santos Laguna 10 3 2 5 11 11 11
14 Pachuca 10 3 2 5 11 12 11
15 UNAM 10 3 2 5 11 17 11
16 Monterrey 10 3 1 6 9 17 10
17 Queretaro 10 2 2 6 8 14 8
18 Morelia 10 1 3 6 10 16 6
1-8: Championship play-off