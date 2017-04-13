April 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 12
Atlas 1 UNAM 1
America 1 Necaxa 0
Pachuca 0 Monarcas Morelia 0
Queretaro 0 Club Tijuana 1
Santos Laguna 2 Monterrey 2
Tuesday, April 11
Chiapas 0 Club Leon 0
Tigres 3 Guadalajara 0
Veracruz 3 Puebla 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Toluca 12 8 1 3 17 11 25
2 Guadalajara 13 7 3 3 19 15 24
3 Monterrey 13 6 5 2 23 14 23
4 Club Tijuana 13 6 4 3 25 18 22
5 America 13 6 3 4 14 12 21
6 Santos Laguna 13 4 8 1 18 14 20
7 Atlas 13 5 4 4 20 17 19
8 Pachuca 13 5 4 4 11 11 19
-------------------------
9 UNAM 13 5 3 5 21 19 18
10 Monarcas Morelia 13 4 6 3 11 11 18
11 Tigres 13 4 4 5 14 10 16
12 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 16 18 15
13 Veracruz 13 5 0 8 11 18 15
14 Chiapas 13 4 2 7 12 22 14
15 Club Leon 13 3 4 6 16 19 13
16 Cruz Azul 12 2 5 5 10 14 11
17 Necaxa 13 2 5 6 12 20 11
18 Puebla 13 2 4 7 15 22 10
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 14
Toluca v Cruz Azul (0200)