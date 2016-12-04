Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Mexican championship Semifinal second leg matches on Saturday Semifinal Apertura Sunday, December 4, second leg Tigres - Club Leon 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) First leg: Club Leon - Tigres 0-1. Tigres win 3-1 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Semifinal Apertura Monday, December 5, second leg America v Necaxa (0200)
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0