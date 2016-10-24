Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 23
Guadalajara 1 Pachuca 2
Santos Laguna 2 Atlas 2
UNAM 1 Tigres 3
Saturday, October 22
Club Leon 3 Monarcas Morelia 1
Cruz Azul 1 Puebla 2
Monterrey 1 Toluca 1
Necaxa 3 Veracruz 2
Queretaro 1 America 1
Friday, October 21
Club Tijuana 2 Chiapas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Tijuana 14 9 3 2 23 10 30
2 Pachuca 14 8 3 3 29 14 27
3 Tigres 14 7 5 2 19 10 26
4 Guadalajara 14 7 2 5 16 13 23
5 America 14 6 5 3 22 21 23
6 Necaxa 14 5 7 2 19 14 22
7 Toluca 14 5 6 3 18 16 21
8 Club Leon 14 6 3 5 19 20 21
-------------------------
9 UNAM 14 6 2 6 20 20 20
10 Puebla 14 5 4 5 22 22 19
11 Monterrey 14 4 6 4 23 19 18
12 Atlas 14 4 6 4 18 20 18
13 Cruz Azul 14 3 7 4 19 16 16
14 Monarcas Morelia 14 4 4 6 24 30 16
15 Queretaro 14 3 5 6 14 19 14
16 Santos Laguna 14 2 4 8 14 26 10
17 Veracruz 14 2 3 9 19 29 9
18 Chiapas 14 1 3 10 7 26 6
1-8: Championship play-off