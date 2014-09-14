Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, September 14 UNAM 2 Tigres 2 Saturday, September 13 Cruz Azul 1 Toluca 2 Chiapas 1 Morelia 1 Leones Negros 0 America 0 Monterrey 0 Guadalajara 0 aband.15' Pachuca 1 Club Tijuana 1 Friday, September 12 Queretaro 1 Puebla 1 Santos Laguna 2 CD Leon 0 Veracruz 1 Atlas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 America 8 5 2 1 13 5 17 2 Monterrey 7 5 1 1 10 4 16 3 Santos Laguna 8 4 3 1 11 5 15 4 Atlas 8 4 3 1 11 7 15 5 Toluca 8 4 2 2 10 8 14 6 Pachuca 8 4 1 3 10 9 13 7 Chiapas 8 3 3 2 12 11 12 8 Queretaro 8 3 2 3 9 9 11 ------------------------- 9 Tigres 8 2 4 2 13 11 10 10 Guadalajara 7 2 3 2 5 5 9 11 Cruz Azul 8 2 3 3 6 8 9 12 Puebla 8 2 3 3 6 10 9 13 UNAM 8 2 2 4 9 10 8 14 Club Tijuana 8 1 5 2 7 8 8 15 Veracruz 8 1 5 2 4 5 8 16 CD Leon 8 2 0 6 12 15 6 17 Leones Negros 8 1 3 4 3 9 6 18 Morelia 8 0 3 5 6 18 3 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 14 Monterrey v Guadalajara (0000) aband.15'