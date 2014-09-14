Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
UNAM 2 Tigres 2
Saturday, September 13
Cruz Azul 1 Toluca 2
Chiapas 1 Morelia 1
Leones Negros 0 America 0
Monterrey 0 Guadalajara 0 aband.15'
Pachuca 1 Club Tijuana 1
Friday, September 12
Queretaro 1 Puebla 1
Santos Laguna 2 CD Leon 0
Veracruz 1 Atlas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 8 5 2 1 13 5 17
2 Monterrey 7 5 1 1 10 4 16
3 Santos Laguna 8 4 3 1 11 5 15
4 Atlas 8 4 3 1 11 7 15
5 Toluca 8 4 2 2 10 8 14
6 Pachuca 8 4 1 3 10 9 13
7 Chiapas 8 3 3 2 12 11 12
8 Queretaro 8 3 2 3 9 9 11
-------------------------
9 Tigres 8 2 4 2 13 11 10
10 Guadalajara 7 2 3 2 5 5 9
11 Cruz Azul 8 2 3 3 6 8 9
12 Puebla 8 2 3 3 6 10 9
13 UNAM 8 2 2 4 9 10 8
14 Club Tijuana 8 1 5 2 7 8 8
15 Veracruz 8 1 5 2 4 5 8
16 CD Leon 8 2 0 6 12 15 6
17 Leones Negros 8 1 3 4 3 9 6
18 Morelia 8 0 3 5 6 18 3
1-8: Championship play-off
Sunday, September 14
Monterrey v Guadalajara (0000) aband.15'