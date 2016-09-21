Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 20 Cruz Azul 0 Toluca 1 Guadalajara 0 Tigres 1 Monarcas Morelia 1 Pachuca 5 Necaxa 1 America 1 Puebla 3 Veracruz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tigres 10 6 4 0 14 4 22 2 Club Tijuana 9 5 3 1 16 7 18 3 Pachuca 10 5 2 3 21 12 17 4 Toluca 10 4 4 2 13 10 16 5 America 10 4 3 3 17 18 15 6 Monarcas Morelia 10 4 3 3 19 21 15 7 UNAM 9 4 2 3 14 13 14 8 Guadalajara 10 4 2 4 10 10 14 ------------------------- 9 Puebla 10 3 3 4 16 16 12 10 Necaxa 10 2 6 2 9 9 12 11 Queretaro 9 3 3 3 10 11 12 12 Cruz Azul 10 2 5 3 12 10 11 13 Atlas 9 2 5 2 11 13 11 14 Monterrey 9 2 4 3 11 11 10 15 Club Leon 9 3 1 5 9 14 10 16 Veracruz 10 2 3 5 12 17 9 17 Santos Laguna 9 2 2 5 8 13 8 18 Chiapas 9 1 1 7 4 17 4 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 Club Leon v Chiapas (0030) UNAM v Atlas (0200) Monterrey v Santos Laguna (0230) Club Tijuana v Queretaro (0300) Saturday, September 24 Veracruz v Guadalajara (0200) Chiapas v Necaxa (2200) Sunday, September 25 Atlas v Monterrey (0000) Monarcas Morelia v Puebla (0000) Tigres v Cruz Azul (0000) Pachuca v Queretaro (0006) America v UNAM (0200) Toluca v Club Leon (1700) Santos Laguna v Club Tijuana (2300)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------