Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 20 Cruz Azul 0 Toluca 1 Guadalajara 0 Tigres 1 Monarcas Morelia 1 Pachuca 5 Necaxa 1 America 1 Puebla 3 Veracruz 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tigres 10 6 4 0 14 4 22 2 Club Tijuana 9 5 3 1 16 7 18 3 Pachuca 10 5 2 3 21 12 17 4 Toluca 10 4 4 2 13 10 16 5 America 10 4 3 3 17 18 15 6 Monarcas Morelia 10 4 3 3 19 21 15 7 UNAM 9 4 2 3 14 13 14 8 Guadalajara 10 4 2 4 10 10 14 ------------------------- 9 Puebla 10 3 3 4 16 16 12 10 Necaxa 10 2 6 2 9 9 12 11 Queretaro 9 3 3 3 10 11 12 12 Cruz Azul 10 2 5 3 12 10 11 13 Atlas 9 2 5 2 11 13 11 14 Monterrey 9 2 4 3 11 11 10 15 Club Leon 9 3 1 5 9 14 10 16 Veracruz 10 2 3 5 12 17 9 17 Santos Laguna 9 2 2 5 8 13 8 18 Chiapas 9 1 1 7 4 17 4 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 22 Club Leon v Chiapas (0030) UNAM v Atlas (0200) Monterrey v Santos Laguna (0230) Club Tijuana v Queretaro (0300) Saturday, September 24 Veracruz v Guadalajara (0200) Chiapas v Necaxa (2200) Sunday, September 25 Atlas v Monterrey (0000) Monarcas Morelia v Puebla (0000) Tigres v Cruz Azul (0000) Pachuca v Queretaro (0006) America v UNAM (0200) Toluca v Club Leon (1700) Santos Laguna v Club Tijuana (2300)