Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday
Saturday, October 18
America 2 Monterrey 0
Puebla 1 Leones Negros 1
Friday, October 17
Club Tijuana 2 Queretaro 1
Morelia 0 Veracruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 13 9 2 2 23 11 29
2 Atlas 12 7 3 2 17 11 24
3 Monterrey 12 7 2 3 16 10 23
4 Toluca 12 6 4 2 16 11 22
5 Tigres 12 5 5 2 19 14 20
6 Pachuca 12 6 1 5 16 14 19
7 Santos Laguna 12 4 5 3 16 16 17
8 Club Tijuana 13 3 7 3 14 12 16
-------------------------
9 Cruz Azul 12 4 4 4 12 10 16
10 Queretaro 13 4 3 6 17 17 15
11 UNAM 12 4 3 5 16 16 15
12 Chiapas 12 3 6 3 16 17 15
13 Veracruz 13 3 5 5 7 11 14
14 Puebla 13 2 7 4 10 15 13
15 CD Leon 12 4 0 8 18 21 12
16 Leones Negros 13 2 5 6 7 14 11
17 Guadalajara 11 2 4 5 7 13 10
18 Morelia 13 1 4 8 12 26 7
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 19
Tigres v Cruz Azul (0000)
CD Leon v Guadalajara (0106)
Atlas v Toluca (0200)
Chiapas v Santos Laguna (0200)
UNAM v Pachuca (1700)