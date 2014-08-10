Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 10
Leones Negros 0 Toluca 0
UNAM 0 Atlas 1
Saturday, August 9
Cruz Azul 1 Puebla 0
Chiapas 3 CD Leon 2
Pachuca 3 Guadalajara 0
Santos Laguna 2 Queretaro 3
Tigres 0 America 2
Friday, August 8
Morelia 0 Club Tijuana 0
Veracruz 2 Monterrey 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 America 4 4 0 0 10 2 12
2 Atlas 4 3 1 0 7 2 10
3 Queretaro 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
4 Monterrey 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
5 Chiapas 4 2 1 1 8 8 7
6 Pachuca 4 2 0 2 4 3 6
7 Tigres 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
8 Santos Laguna 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
-------------------------
9 Toluca 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
10 Cruz Azul 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
10 Veracruz 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
12 Guadalajara 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
13 Puebla 4 1 1 2 1 5 4
14 CD Leon 4 1 0 3 9 9 3
15 UNAM 4 1 0 3 4 5 3
16 Club Tijuana 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
17 Morelia 4 0 2 2 0 6 2
18 Leones Negros 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
1-8: Championship play-off