* Brazilian opts for Mexico

* Former World Player of the Year joins on a free (Adds Ronaldinho comment, details)

Sept 5 Former Brazil and Barcelona midfielder Ronaldinho, twice the World Player of the Year, has signed a two year deal with Queretaro, the Mexican first division club said on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who has also played for Paris St Germain and AC Milan, became a free agent in July after cancelling his contract with Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro.

"We are very pleased to add to our ranks as of today, a player who has excelled in international football. A world champion in 2002, World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005," the club, nicknamed 'Gallos' (roosters) said in the statement.

"We hope the fans of our city and around the country join in this celebration of having Ronaldinho as a Gallos who will contribute his experience and expertise to further strengthen this great team."

Queretaro, coached by former Mexico defender Ignacio Ambriz, are currently eighth in Liga MX after seven matches in the championship.

Ronaldinho, who was linked with numerous clubs around the world, said he would wear the number 49 shirt in Mexico as it was his lucky number.

"I've always been received with affection in Mexico - I am very motivated to represent Queretaro," he posted on his Twitter account. (Reporting By Simon Evans. Editing by Patrick Johnston)