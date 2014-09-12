MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Brazilian great Ronaldinho put on a Queretaro shirt for the first time on Friday and promised he would give his all to help the modest Mexican team win some silverware.

The 34-year-old forward signed for the provincial club known as Gallos Blancos (White Roosters) just before the transfer window closed last week.

"I have decided to come to Los Gallos because I believe we can do great things here," Ronaldinho told reporters after being presented with the number 49 shirt, the jersey he wore with much success at his previous club Atletico Mineiro.

"I have never won anything in Mexico before and that's why I have come. I am going to fight to help my team win something."

Ronaldinho joined Queretaro after leading Atletico to their first Copa Libertadores title triumph last year.

"I had the chance to sign for teams from almost all over the world but I have always fancied living here and I want to keep my story going," he said.

"I've been a champion at all the teams I've played for. I am a player with loads of ambition, I want to make history with the club and I am very motivated," added Ronaldinho who will not be making his debut in Friday's home game against Puebla because of fitness issues.

"I am going to perform to the best of my abilities. I want to give it my all to raise the club's name."

Queretaro are eighth in the Apertura first division on 10 points after three wins and a draw in seven matches.

Ronaldinho started his career with hometown club Gremio from Porto Alegre.

He signed for Paris St Germain before spending a hugely successful spell at Barcelona where he won La Liga, the Champions League and was twice voted World Player of the Year.

Ronaldinho also won Serie A with AC Milan before returning to Brazil to spend a frustrating time with Flamengo.

At his peak he was famous for his amazing dribbling skills and trademark 'no-look passes' but he was also known for his love of night life and some fans believe he could have spent more years at the top if he had been more committed to soccer.

Ronaldinho won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 but was left out of the side that hosted the tournament in June and July and his international career appears over. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Tony Jimenez)