MEXICO CITY, June 20 Former FIFA world player of the year Ronaldinho has terminated his contract with Mexico's Queretaro and said goodbye in a letter on his Facebook page.

Ronaldinho, a member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup winning team, joined Queretaro last September amid much fanfare and high hopes and helped them to a surprise place in the Clausura championship final which they lost to Santos Laguna last month.

"I want to thank the Mexican nation with all my heart for all the days I spent with such special people, you will always be in my heart," Ronaldinho said in the letter, adding that his contract with Queretaro was terminated on Friday.

A club director had said 10 days ago that the plan was for the 35-year-old former Barcelona ace to see out his one-year deal but coach Victor Manuel Vucetich contradicted him by saying he wanted players on the up and not in decline.

Ronaldinho joined Queretaro from Atletico Mineiro, whom he helped win their first South American Libertadores Cup in 2013 to add to the European Champions League he won with Barcelona in 2006. (Reporting by Anahi Rama; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)