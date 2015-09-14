MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Two goals from Eduardo Herrera helped the Pumas of Mexico's National Autonomous University to a 3-0 win over Veracruz on Sunday, lifting them into top spot in the Apertura league.

Herrera got the opener after 14 minutes when he turned home Ismael Sosa's cross. Matias Brito doubled their advantage 16 minutes later with a fiery left-foot strike from outside the box, and Herrera added a third from the penalty spot after 36 minutes.

It was Pumas' fifth consecutive win and takes them onto 18 points, just ahead of Leon on goal difference.

"The team has an intensity and rhythm about them and the task is now to keep that going," Herrera told Televisa.

America and Toluca are tied in third place on 15 points.

Fernando Uribe scored four as Toluca beat Pachuca 4-3, while America lost 1-0 at home on Saturday to Tigres, who got the win thanks to striker Andre-Pierre Gignac's goal.

Leon lost 6-2 to Chiapas, Atlas beat the Dorados de Sinaloa 3-2, and Tijuana came from behind to beat Chivas of Guadalajara 2-1 with two goals from Dayro Moreno.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo Pacheco, Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)