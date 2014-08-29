MEXICO CITY Aug 29 Mexico World Cup defender Carlos Salcido announced his international retirement on Friday and pulled out of coach Miguel Herrera's squad for next month's friendlies.

The 34-year-old former PSV Eindhoven and Fulham player, who represented his country at the last three World Cups, made his final Mexico appearance in the 2-1 loss to the Netherlands in the last 16 on June 29 at the Brazil finals.

"I'm retiring from the national team... I'm very happy with what I have experienced all these years with the team but this is the right moment to step aside," he told a news conference.

"I know I won't get to another World Cup," added Salcido, who now plays for Guadalajara, having returned this year to the club where he began his career in 2001.

Salcido had been called up by Herrera on Thursday for friendlies against Chile on Sept. 6 and Bolivia three days later, both in the United States.

"Yesterday I had a chat with Miguel, I thanked him for trusting in me and taking me into account for these matches. I'm grateful to Miguel for understanding this is a family matter and a personal decision," he said.

Salcido won 122 caps and scored 10 goals for Mexico. He helped his country win the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2012 Olympic soccer goal medal as an over-age player.

Herrera has called up Hugo Ayala of UANL Tigres to take Salcido's place in the squad. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)