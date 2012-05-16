MEXICO CITY May 16 Former Mexico coach Hugo Sanchez, arguably the greatest player Mexico has produced, has taken charge of Pachuca, ending a 2-1/2 year absence from the game, the provincial club said in a statement.

The outspoken Sanchez's previous spell as coach had been with Spanish club Almeria, which he left at the end of 2009.

Founded by Cornish emigrant miners in 1901, Pachuca is Mexico's oldest club and the team has been one of the most successful in the country in the last 10 years.

Sanchez, 53, is best known from his playing days at Real Madrid where he was the Spanish league's leading scorer in five seasons.

His career also took him to UNAM, America, Atlante and Atletico Celaya in his homeland, Atletico Madrid, Linz and Dallas Burn.

He then coached UNAM, winning two Mexican titles, and Necaxa, a period when he also indulged in verbal warfare with the then Mexican coach Ricardo La Volpe, his personal rival.

Sanchez had always made it clear his ambition was to coach his country and his dream was fulfilled when he succeeded La Volpe after the 2006 World Cup, promising to win the tournament in 2010.

Instead, Mexico struggled and he was sacked after the under-23 team, which he also coached, failed to qualify for the Beijing Olympics. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; editing by Pritha Sarkar)