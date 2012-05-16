MEXICO CITY May 16 Former Mexico coach Hugo
Sanchez, arguably the greatest player Mexico has produced, has
taken charge of Pachuca, ending a 2-1/2 year absence from the
game, the provincial club said in a statement.
The outspoken Sanchez's previous spell as coach had been
with Spanish club Almeria, which he left at the end of 2009.
Founded by Cornish emigrant miners in 1901, Pachuca is
Mexico's oldest club and the team has been one of the most
successful in the country in the last 10 years.
Sanchez, 53, is best known from his playing days at Real
Madrid where he was the Spanish league's leading scorer in five
seasons.
His career also took him to UNAM, America, Atlante and
Atletico Celaya in his homeland, Atletico Madrid, Linz and
Dallas Burn.
He then coached UNAM, winning two Mexican titles, and
Necaxa, a period when he also indulged in verbal warfare with
the then Mexican coach Ricardo La Volpe, his personal rival.
Sanchez had always made it clear his ambition was to coach
his country and his dream was fulfilled when he succeeded La
Volpe after the 2006 World Cup, promising to win the tournament
in 2010.
Instead, Mexico struggled and he was sacked after the
under-23 team, which he also coached, failed to qualify for the
Beijing Olympics.
