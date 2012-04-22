MEXICO CITY, April 21 Dutchman John van't Schip
was named as coach of ailing Mexican giants Guadalajara Chivas
on Saturday.
The Canada-born 48-year-old replaces Ignacio Ambriz who
resigned mid-week as Johan Cruyff's influence grows at the club
since his appointment as consultant in February.
"The company responsible for the Chivas sporting project,
headed by Johan Cruyff, has chosen John van't Schip to fill the
post of coach from the next Apertura championship," Guadalajara
said in a statement.
Ambriz left the club after a run of six defeats in the
league and Libertadores Cup. His league record since taking
charge in January was four wins and three draws in 12 matches in
the Clausura championship.
The Apertura, first of two championships in the Mexican
season, kicks off in August.
Chivas were beaten 1-0 at home by local rivals Atlas in
their derby in the western Mexican city on Saturday, losing all
hopes of a place in the championship quarter-finals.
The top eight teams in the 17-match league phase of the
championship go into the knockout rounds for the title. Chivas
are 15th with 15 points from 16 matches.
Van't Schip, a former Ajax and Genoa winger who was a member
of the Netherlands' European championship winning squad in 1988,
has worked as an assistant coach at Ajax and with the Dutch
national team. He has also coached Twente Enschede and
Australia's Melbourne Heart.
Guadalajara are Mexico's most popular and successful club
with 11 league titles, their last in the 2006 Apertura.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)