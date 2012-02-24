MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Argentine-born midfielder Damian Alvarez was called up to the Mexico side for the first time at the age of 32 on Thursday ahead of next week's friendly against Colombia in Miami.

The former River Plate player, who helped Tigres UANL win the Apertura championship in December, has carried his good form into the Clausura where his team are joint leaders.

Coach Jose Manuel de la Torre named the following squad for Wednesday's game at the Sun Life stadium which marks Argentine Nestor Pekerman's debut as Colombia coach.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio)

Defenders: Enrique Perez (Morelia), Efrain Juarez (Celtic), Rafael Marquez (New Red Bulls), Francisco Rodriguez (VfB Stuttgart), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcido and Jorge Torres Nilo (all Tigres UANL)

Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos (Barcelona), Jesus Zavala (Monterrey), Gerardo Lugo (Morelia), Pablo Barrera (Real Zaragoza), Andres Guardado (Deportivo Coruna), Damian Alvarez (Tigres UANL)

Forwards: Giovani Dos Santos (Tottenham Hotspur), Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Miguel Sabah (Morelia) (Reporting By Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)