MEXICO CITY, April 8 Mexico midfielder Luis Montes has been recalled to the squad for the first time since breaking his leg in a warm-up match ahead of the World Cup finals in Brazil.

Montes was included in a 19-man squad drawn exclusively from players in the domestic league for a friendly against the United States on April 15.

Mexico will play in the Copa America in Chile from June 11-July 4 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 7-26 in Canada and the United States.

"I'm very happy and excited to return to the national team," Montes, who was injured during a 3-1 win over Ecuador last May, was quoted as saying by the daily La Aficion (laaficion.milenio.com) on Wednesday.

"When that (injury) unfortunately happened to me I always said I'd come back ... Now I'm given the opportunity to be there again and I have to make the most of it because there are some important tournaments coming up and I want to be there."

Squad

Goalkeepers: Cirilo Saucedo (Tijuana), Jonathan Orozco (Monterrey)

Defenders: Francisco Rodriguez, Gerardo Flores, Julio Cesar Dominguez (all Cruz Azul), Oswaldo Alanis, Adrian Aldrete (both Santos Laguna), George Corral (Queretaro), Hiram Mier, Efrain Velarde (both Monterrey), Carlos Salcedo (Guadalajara)

Midfielders: Luis Montes (Leon), Antonio Rios (Toluca), Juergen Damm (Pachuca), Luis Rodriguez (Chiapas), Mario Osuna (Queretaro)

Forwards: Oribe Peralta (America), Erick Torres (Guadalajara), Eduardo Herrera (UNAM Pumas) (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)