MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexico have included four
players suspended for doping at the Gold Cup in their squad to
face the United States in an Aug. 10 friendly in Philadelphia
where Juergen Klinsmann will make his debut as U.S. head coach.
Five players had tested positive for clenbuterol and were
booted out of the Gold Cup in June but they escaped punishment
from the country's soccer association because they ingested the
banned substance accidentally by eating tainted meat.
Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, defender Francisco Rodriguez and
midfielders Antonio Naelson "Sinha" and Christian Bermudez were
named in the squad on Thursday. Defender Edgar Duenas was not
named part of the squad.
Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez was not included
in the squad named by coach Jose Manuel de la Torre, whose team
beat the United States 4-2 in the Gold Cup final on June 25.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Guillermo Ochoa
(Ajaccio)
Defenders: Efrain Juarez (Real Zaragoza), Francisco
Rodriguez (VfB Stuttgart), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Carlos
Salcido (Fulham), Rafael Marquez (New York Red Bulls), Jorge
Torres Nilo (Tigres UANL), Paul Aguilar (America)
Midfielders: Gerardo Torrado, Israel Castro (both Cruz
Azul), Jesus Zavala (Monterrey), Pablo Barrera (West Ham
United), Antonio Naelson "Sinha" (Toluca), Andres Guardado
(Deportivo Coruna), Christian Bermudez (Atlante)
Forwards: Giovani Dos Santos (Real Santander), Oribe Peralta
(Santos Laguna), Omar Arellano (Guadalajara), Javier Aquino
(Cruz Azul)
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this
story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for Latin American soccer