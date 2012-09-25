MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Humberto Suazo will miss Chile's World Cup qualifiers next month after suffering a thigh muscle injury playing for Monterrey in the Mexican first division at the weekend.

The shaven-headed striker, nicknamed "Lollipop", will be out for six weeks after the left thigh injury sustained during Monterrey's 3-2 victory of Chiapas on Saturday.

"The injury is a muscle tear in his right thigh. His recovery will take five to six weeks," Monterrey said in a statement.

Chile, who lost their last qualifier 3-1 at home to Colombia on Sept. 11, visit Ecuador on Oct. 12 and host South American group leaders Argentina four days later. Chile are fifth, two points behind Argentina.

Suazo has scored three goals this season for Monterrey, who are third in Mexico's Apertura championship, four points behind joint leaders Toluca and Tijuana. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond)