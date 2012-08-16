Aug 15 Michael Orozco scored a late winner as the United States upset Mexico 1-0 in a stirring soccer friendly on Wednesday to register their first win away to their arch-rivals.

Orozco's 80th-minute goal was complemented by a pair of fine saves by U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard in the last 10 minutes to secure victory at Mexico City's intimidating Azteca stadium.

Facing a dangerous attack led by Javier Hernandez, the U.S. surrendered possession for most of the match and appeared content to escape with a draw.

But the game turned when Brek Shea made a surprise run on the left wing and played a ball that was back-heeled by Terrance Boyd and knocked in goal by Orozco.

The Americans' previous best result on Mexican soil was 0-0 in 1998.

