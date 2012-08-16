Aug 15 Michael Orozco scored a late winner as the
United States upset Mexico 1-0 in a stirring soccer friendly on
Wednesday to register their first win away to their arch-rivals.
Orozco's 80th-minute goal was complemented by a pair of fine
saves by U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard in the last 10 minutes to
secure victory at Mexico City's intimidating Azteca stadium.
Facing a dangerous attack led by Javier Hernandez, the U.S.
surrendered possession for most of the match and appeared
content to escape with a draw.
But the game turned when Brek Shea made a surprise run on
the left wing and played a ball that was back-heeled by Terrance
Boyd and knocked in goal by Orozco.
The Americans' previous best result on Mexican soil was 0-0
in 1998.
