MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Victor Vucetich, sacked as coach of club side Monterrey last month, was put in charge of Mexico on Thursday.

Jose Manuel 'Chepo' de la Torre was sacked on Saturday, one day after a 2-1 home defeat by Honduras in World Cup qualifying.

Replacement Luis Fernando Tena then stepped down after Mexico lost their next qualifier, 2-0 to the United States, in Columbus on Tuesday.

"It's the most important challenge of my career ... hopefully the hot potato turns into gold," Vucetich told reporters.

Mexico are in deep trouble in fifth place in the group, level on points with fourth-placed Panama and with only a slim chance of making the top three automatic qualifying spots. (Writing by Alexandra Alper; editing by Tony Jimenez)