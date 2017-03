RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 14 Former Netherlands and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf said on Tuesday he would become the Serie A club's new coach.

The Dutchman, who has no previous coaching experience, told a Rio de Janeiro news conference that he was retiring as a player. The 37-year-old left Milan for Brazil's Botafogo in 2012.

Seedorf will replace Massimiliano Allegri who was fired by Milan on Monday following a dismal run of results for the seven-times European champions. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)