July 31 A.S. Roma showed their Serie A class by easing to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Major League Soccer's All Stars in a pre-season friendly in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman needed just four minutes to race clear and put Roma ahead, while Alessandro Florenzi (47th minute) and Junior Tallo (68) took advantage of more slack marking to add second half goals for the three-times Italian champions.

The MLS All Stars struggled to create threatening opportunities despite a roster of attackers that included Italian striker Marco Di Vaio, Frenchman Thierry Henry and United States internationals Landon Donovan and Chris Wondolowski.

Defender Omar Gonzalez, who just returned from helping the United States win the CONCACAF Gold Cup, did finally get the All Stars on the scoreboard with a late headed effort in the 91st minute.

The MLS All Stars defeated English Premier League side Chelsea 3-2 in last year's exhibition but have now lost four of the last five annual matches against European competition. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston)