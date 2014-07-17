July 16 Eight players who took part in the World Cup have been named in on Major League Soccer's All-Star XI for their exhibition clash with German club Bayern Munich, the league said on Wednesday.

The All-Star team is dominated by members of the United States national team who reached the round of 16 in Brazil before losing 2-1 to Belgium.

U.S. captain Clint Dempsey is joined by World Cup team mates Michael Bradley, Graham Zusi, Kyle Beckerman, Matt Besler, DeAndre Yedlin, Omar Gonzalez and Nick Rimando, while former U.S. striker Landon Donovan, 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry and Nigeria's Obafemi Martins complete the team.

Bayern Munich can currently field seven players that were members of Germany's World Cup winning team.

The game is scheduled for Aug. 6 in Portland, Oregon.