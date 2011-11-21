* La Galaxy contract up but Englishman taking his time

* Beckham shines in final despite hamstring injury

(adds details, quotes)

By Jahmal Corner

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 David Beckham helped lead the LA Galaxy to his first MLS title on Sunday but refused to be drawn on his future with his contract soon to run out.

His performance in the 1-0 MLS Cup victory over the Houston Dynamo finally validated the former England skipper's decision to move to Los Angeles in 2007 and banished demons of previous U.S. failures.

Beckham's five-year contract with the Galaxy finishes after an upcoming Asian end-of-season tour but he has not ruled out signing a new deal with the club despite interest from big-spending French side Paris St Germain and English teams.

"Whether I stay or not, I've had an amazing five years," he told a news conference.

"I'm not in a rush to decide what happens."

Beckham was a big part of the win, helping set up Landon Donovan for the goal despite battling a hamstring injury. He showed the kind of commitment to his team that many pundits have questioned over the years.

The Briton was criticised by fans for making loan moves to Italy's AC Milan during two off-seasons, as well as his previous failure to deliver on the promise of championships.

However, such talk was muted as a grinning Beckham celebrated the MLS crown in front of an adoring Galaxy crowd at the Home Depot Center.

"This was a special year and I'm so happy to have been a part of this," the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player said.

"It's always nice to have doubters along the way, and it's nice to prove them wrong."

Beckham, who came back from an Achilles tendon injury suffered last season, was clearly labouring at the end of match but mustered enough energy to push his side to glory.

"I've been around great athletes in different sports and this guy is as good as they come," Galaxy coach Bruce Arena said of the man brought in to boost MLS's profile.

"He's done it all in every country he's been in. What more can you ask for?"

(Editing by John O'Brien/Mark Meadows; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

For more soccer click on