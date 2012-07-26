July 26 Australian Tim Cahill, the latest
international to join Major League Soccer, said on Thursday he
is eager to help the New York Red Bulls win their first title
now that his move from Premier League club Everton has been
completed.
The 32-year-old attacking midfielder joins the MLS's Eastern
Conference-leading Red Bulls as their third top paid 'designated
player' alongside former Arsenal and France striker Thierry
Henry and Mexican Rafa Marquez.
"As we have seen over the past few years, MLS has developed
into a very competitive league with many talented players,"
Cahill said in a statement.
"I am impressed with what the Red Bulls are trying to
accomplish in MLS and within American soccer and I am looking
forward to this new challenge."
Cahill, who scored 68 goals in 278 games for Everton after
joining the club from Millwall in 2004, also has 24 goals in 55
games for Australia and played at the last two World Cups.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but British
media has reported that the transfer fee for Cahill is about one
million pounds ($1.57 million). His wage, which as a 'designated
player' is mostly from outside of the salary cap limit, will
almost certainly make him one of the top earners in the league.
"He is the technical, physical presence we have been looking
to add in our team and he brings a wealth of experience to our
club," said Red Bulls General Manager Erik Soler.
"Tim is a proven leader both on and off the field and we
believe that he can help us immediately in our quest to win the
MLS Cup this season."
The deal is subject to Cahill receiving his P-1 visa and
International Transfer Certificate.
