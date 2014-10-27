* Chivas USA wound down after 'comprehensive review'

* New LA franchise to be announced on Thursday (Adds detail, background)

LOS ANGELES Oct 27 As part of a fresh strategy mapped out by Major League Soccer (MLS) for the Los Angeles market, struggling Chivas USA formally ceased operations on Monday and will be replaced by a new club later this week.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement that the new Los Angeles franchise and its ownership group would be announced on Thursday with the club set to begin play in 2017.

The decision on Chivas USA was made unanimously by the MLS board of governors, after a comprehensive review of the league's strategy for the Los Angeles market. Consequently, the league will feature 20 clubs in the 2015 season.

"As part of our new strategy for Southern California ... we believe that engaging with a new ownership group which has the resources and local community ties, and a plan for a dedicated soccer-specific stadium, provides us with the best chance for success," Garber said.

With the addition of Orlando City and New York City in 2015, MLS will have 20 clubs for the league's 20th season and will feature a new conference alignment, with the Houston Dynamo and 2013 MLS Cup Champions Sporting Kansas City moving to the West.

MLS will conduct a dispersal draft of the Chivas USA roster in the near future, and further details will be announced at a later date.

Chivas USA, which became the 11th MLS team in 2004, failed to reach the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season and had the worst attendance figures in the league.

The struggling franchise, which shared its home venue with Los Angeles Galaxy at StubHub Center in Carson, was purchased by the MLS in February under plans for it to be sold to new owners.

According to media reports, the new franchise will be bought for around $100 million and the ownership group is expected to include Vietnamese-American venture capitalist Henry Nguyen and Hollywood producer Peter Guber, who is a co-owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers and basketball's Golden State Warriors. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)