CARSON, California Nov 30 While David Beckham is parting ways with the L.A. Galaxy after Saturday's MLS Cup final, the team's star U.S. international did little to clear up his future plans on Friday.

Landon Donovan, the all-time top scorer for the United States, has openly discussed his fading motivation and desire for a break in recent months, raising the prospect of an extended break or even an early retirement at the age of 30.

Asked at a news conference about his feelings and possible plans, Donovan simply replied: "We can talk about all that at a different time. We are excited for tomorrow."

Quite rightly Donovan, sporting a new beard, was keen to keep the media focus on MLS's championship game and not his personal situation - even if Beckham's impending departure has already hung over the build-up to the final.

Beckham on Thursday urged Donovan not to quit yet and there is no doubt that losing two of their star players in the same offseason would be a major blow for the Galaxy.

It would also be a setback for U.S. national team coach Juergen Klinsmann as he enters a year of qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Speaking to a small group of reporters on Friday, Klinsmann said he had told Donovan to focus on finishing his season and then the two would talk over the player's plans.

"I'll give my two cents and see where he is at. He says it's both (mental and physical fatigue). We will sort that out and talk. It's totally up to him, what he wants to do," said Klinsmann. "If Landon is not there - obviously we want him to be part of it - this team will find solutions."

MLS is also wishing that Donovan, once he has recharged his batteries and cleared his thoughts, recommits to a future in the growing North American league.

"We certainly hope that he's here until he's 37 years old like David Beckham is," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

"Landon has played here since he was 17 years old and has become the face of American soccer and I think really will be viewed as one of the key drivers of the success of the sport overall in our country." (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)