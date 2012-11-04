Nov 4 The Houston Dynamo took a big step towards the Eastern Conference final after a 2-0 home win against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

A superb long-range strike from Adam Moffat in the 18th minute and then a cool finish from Will Bruin 15 minutes from the end gives Dynamo a two-goal lead to take into Wednesday's second leg in Kansas City.

Scottish midfielder Moffat latched on to a loose ball and fired a magnificent right-foot shot from 30 yards beyond the reach of K.C. keeper Jimmy Nielsen to put Dynamo, two times MLS Cup winners, in front.

Bruin wasted a great chance in the 38th minute when he was found inside the area by Honduran midfielder Oscar Boniek Garcia, but mis-kicked from a promising position.

Sporting struggled to create openings but let an opportunity go begging in the 70th minute when U.S. international Graham Zusi shot wide from inside the area.

Dynamo made K.C, who had the best regular season record in the East, pay for missing that chance with a second goal in the 75th - Calen Carr raced down the left flank and picked out Bruin who calmly converted with the side of his foot.

The winner will meet the victor from the other Eastern Conference semi-final between New York Red Bulls and D.C. United, which stands at 1-1 after the first leg.

In the Western Conference semi-finals first legs, the L.A. Galaxy were due to face the San Jose Earthquakes later on Sunday while Real Salt Lake drew 0-0 on Friday at the Seattle Sounders.

