Nov 24 The Chicago Fire have signed Serbian Veljko Paunovic, who led his country to victory in this year's Under-20 World Cup, as head coach, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team announced on Tuesday.

Paunovic, 38, began coaching the Serbian Under-20 team in August 2012, one year after he ended a 16-year playing career that spanned several top leagues, including one season in MLS.

"In the face of stiff competition from other global soccer clubs, we are extremely fortunate to have secured our first choice, Veljko Paunovic, as our head coach," Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez said in a statement.

"We conducted a thorough search process and ... Pauno consistently graded highest across all of our desired characteristics. He is a champion, teacher of the game and man of great principle and integrity."

Paunovic, who holds a UEFA PRO coaching license as well as a Sporting Director degree from the Royal Spanish Football Federation and speaks six languages, takes over a club whose 8-20-6 record was worst in the league last season.

"This is the opportunity that I was looking for," said Paunovic. "I see the Chicago Fire as a hurt lion ready to unleash all its power."

Paunovic's Serbian squad was noted for its resiliency during the Under-20 World Cup.

After losing their first game, Serbia beat Mali and Mexico to finish atop Group D, then navigated the knockout phase with four matches that went to extra time, edging Hungary, the United States and Mali before upsetting powerhouse Brazil 2-1 to claim the title.

Paunovic also guided Serbia to third place at the 2014 Under-19 European Championship.

As a player, Paunovic enjoyed a successful career with 11 teams in Serbia, Spain, Germany, Russia and the United States, racking up 76 goals in 358 appearances and earning two caps with the Serbia and Montenegro national team. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)