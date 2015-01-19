Jan 19 Italian international midfielder Sebastian Giovinco joined Major League Soccer side Toronto FC on Monday as the club continued its closed season shakeup by bringing in yet another high-priced designated player.

Giovinco's signing comes three days after the team announced United States striker Jozy Altidore had completed his move from Sunderland to Toronto as part of a deal in which former England forward Jermain Defoe moved in the opposite direction.

Altidore, 25, and Giovinco, 27, will team up with United States international Michael Bradley, 27, who last year moved back from Europe for a big-money deal, giving the Canadian club a trio of young talents to build around.

Toronto have been in MLS for eight seasons but have yet to reach the playoffs despite investing heavily in players and coaching staff.

"Seba is in the prime of his career and he has chosen to join Toronto FC and MLS at a time when many of the top clubs in the world were pursuing him," Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement.

Giovinco, known as the 'Atomic Ant' because of his speed and diminutive stature, will join Toronto FC, whose season starts in March, at the conclusion of the Italian Serie A season.

He is currently in his sixth season at Juventus, where he has made a combined 130 appearances, scoring 20 goals with 23 assists helping the club to back-to-back Serie A crowns in 2013 and 2014.

The former Parma player has been out of favour at Juve under coach Massimiliano Allegri, appearing in only six league games with two starts.

"I have heard so many great things about Toronto over the years and I know that it will be a city that I feel right at home in," said Giovinco.

"Until then, I have many things I still want to accomplish for Juventus and our fans. I will always give my heart and soul for Juve until I change shirts this summer." (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)