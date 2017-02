NEW YORK, Sept 21 New York Red Bulls captain Thierry Henry has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in a game against Sporting Kansas City, Major League Soccer said on Friday.

The former France, Arsenal and Barcelona striker ran into the box during a stoppage of play in the 93rd minute on Wednesday and appeared to intentionally headbutt Kansas City's Kei Kamara.

The two players went down and the incident triggered a confrontation between the teams. New York lost the game 2-0.

Henry, who has scored 13 goals this season, will serve the suspension when his team visit the New England Revolution at 1930 EDT (2330 GMT) on Saturday. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Tony Jimenez)