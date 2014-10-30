Oct 29 Defender Michel slotted an 84th-minute penalty to secure a 2-1 victory for Dallas FC over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday and advance to the Major League Soccer Western Conference semi-finals.

Dallas were awarded the penalty after Whitecaps' defender Kendall Waston handled the ball in the penalty area.

Dallas forward Tesho Akindele opened the scoring in the 40th minute, before Vancouver midfielder Erik Hurtado equalised in the 64th minute.

Dallas will face the Seattle Sounders in a two-legged semi-final, with the first game in Dallas on Sunday.

(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)