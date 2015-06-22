* Rolfe brace helps United rally past Revolution

* Late goal ends Salt Lake's winless streak (adds late game)

June 21 DC United increased their lead in the Eastern Conference to seven points when two late goals helped them come from behind to beat New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday.

Chris Rolfe netted twice in the last 20 minutes to give the home side all three points in the top-of-the-table clash after the Revolution had led at halftime following an early Charlie Davies strike.

In a game played in scorching heat, Rolfe equalised in the 70th minute when he got on the end of Fabian Espindola's inch-perfect cross from the right wing to volley home from six yards.

He slotted home the winner from the penalty spot in the 81st minute after New England's Steve Neumann was adjudged to have fouled United substitute Miguel Aguilar just inside the box.

Revolution had taken the lead inside the first 10 minutes when Davies's deft left foot touch diverted a low cross from Lee Nguyen into the net off the inside of the post.

Davies, an ex-United player, declined to celebrate his seventh goal of the season, a modern tradition for players who score against a former team.

Despite the loss, the Revolution remain second in the East, four points clear of third-placed Orlando.

In the other game, Real Salt Lake scored a dramatic and fortuitous last-minute winner to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in a spiteful encounter in which seven players were booked.

In the 93rd minute, Salt Lake's Olmes Garcia attempted a hopeful shot from the left edge of the box which was turned in by Kansas City defender Kevin Ellis, who stuck out a foot and sent the ball looping over his goalkeeper and into the net.

The fortunate strike sparked frenzied scenes of celebration among the Salt Lake players as their three-game winless streak came to an end. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien)