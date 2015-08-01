Aug 1 Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard had an unhappy Major League Soccer debut on Saturday when his new club New York City FC were beaten 3-2 by the Montreal Impact.

The 37-year-old received a rousing ovation from the Yankee Stadium crowd when he came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, with New York FC already 2-1 behind.

Montreal went further ahead when Ignacio Piatti scored from the penalty spot in the 84th minute, his second goal of the game, before New York FC managed a consolation through Thomas McNamara one minute later.

It was a satisfying away win for the Impact over a New York team that also included Spaniard David Villa and Italian Andrea Pirlo.

More than a year has passed since New York City, a new team in their first MLS season announced they had signed Lampard, who spent 13 years with Chelsea.

Lampard however played for English Premier League team Manchester City, who are majority owners of the New York side, for the 2014-15 season, before joining the MLS though his debut was further delayed by a calf injury.

Montreal are sixth in the Eastern Conference on 27 points, three ahead of New York City, who have played three more games.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)